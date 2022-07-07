Alliance welcome consultation on local Allotment provision

A local Alliance representative has welcomed the launch of a public consultation on the provision of allotments across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area.

The survey seeks to gauge views, opinions, and interest among local residents on the development of allotments in the borough.

Alliance Councillor for Lagan River DEA Jessica Johnston said, “Community allotments can have a positive impact on people’s mental health and wellbeing, and on the local environment.

"We have some fantastic allotment providers in the borough. However, there is clearly huge demand and it would be brilliant to see greater Council support for existing providers and potentially even some new Council-owned sites.

“The issue of allotment provision was first raised by my colleague Eóin Tennyson at the Environmental Services committee in September of last year so it is fantastic to see progress on the matter. The survey will come as good news to many local residents who wish to grow their own food but don’t currently have access to appropriate facilities."

Cllr Johnston added, “Information presented at committee clearly highlighted the popularity of allotments in other areas with both Antrim and Newtownabbey and Mid and East Antrim Council, with some having waiting lists of five years or more.

“Residents have eight weeks to complete the survey including suggesting possible sites for future allotments so I would encourage as many people as possible to take part in the consultation. Once the online survey has been completed Council will analyse the results to determine if there is demand for additional allotment provision and put plans in place to meet that demand.”