Craigavon firm 'vital' to Fujitsu's smart border solution

Mark Fraser (l), Sales Director of b4b Group and Kieran Kelly (r), CTO of ubloquity have been awarded consortium partnership agreements with Fujitsu UK & Ireland.

Their bespoke technologies will underpin Fujitsu’s smart border solution, Atamai Freight.

Craigavon-based Manfreight which is leading transformation across the logistics sector is also an integral consortium member.

Pictured with the smart seal which is at the heart of the innovative digital solution are Manfreight’s Sales Manager, Irene Campbell and James Duke (2nd r), Digital Lead.