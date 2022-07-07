Right to life is established in Roe v Wade ruling - Lockhart

Carla Lockhart MP has welcomed the decision of the US Supreme Court in overturning Roe v Wade.

Ms Lockhart, who is the Chair of the Pro-Life All-Party Group at Westminster, said the decision was "a victory for hope, and for life".

"Whilst the US comes to terms with the ruling, similar questions will be asked around abortion policy here in the UK and beyond. That is a debate I welcome," the Upper Bann MP said.

"There are many advocates who will be a voice for the voiceless and will champion the case for protecting life and supporting those in crisis pregnancy. The focus should always be on both lives. Both matter. As we look to the future let that be the core principle in all we do.”

Speaking in Westminster, Carla added: “Abortion is not and has not ever been deemed a human right in any binding international law. In fact, almost the opposite is the case.

"Some internationally binding treaties reference a right to life, such as article 6 of the international covenant on civil and political rights, which states: “Every human being has the inherent right to life. This right shall be protected by law.”

"Part 5 of the same article specifically excludes pregnant women from the death penalty. Giving legal protection to the unborn is, arguably, a clear recognition of the unborn life. America has done just that, and I welcome the bold and courageous decision."