Disgraceful Assembly remains in deep freeze during cost of living crisis - Tennyson

It is disgraceful the Assembly remains in “deep freeze” during the cost of living crisis, Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson has said, after a series of energy price hikes came into effect.

The increases include gas from SSE Airtricity and Firmus Energy, and electric from Power NI and Click Energy. It will mean tens of thousands of people will have hundreds of pounds added to their typical annual household bills.

“My constituents are feeling the bite of these hikes and we at Alliance are listening,” said Mr Tennyson.

“We launched the Counting the Cost Policy document earlier this year that outlines a set of proposals for how the NI assembly and the UK Government could help people deal with the cost of living crisis.

“Urgent measures can be taken to support people. Households are at breaking point but it is a disgrace the Assembly and Executive remain in deep freeze due to the unwillingness of the DUP to elect a Speaker, meaning unfortunately that situation will likely only get worse. It is especially galling the rest of the UK is directly benefiting from money to target this crisis but Northern Ireland is missing out due to political paralysis.

“We need the Assembly back and this crisis tackled head on or else the most vulnerable households will be hit even harder and people right across our society will continue struggling to make ends meet.”