Police welcome Kelly sentencing

Detectives have welcomed the sentence handed down to Jeffrey Kelly at Craigavon Crown Court.

The 32-year-old was sentenced to nine years imprisonment, with a further four years to be served on licence for kidnap and robbery.

Detective Inspector Celeste Simpson said: “On the morning of Sunday, 10th May 2020, a female was passing by an alleyway on Long Lane in Portadown. Jeffrey Kelly grabbed her from behind and dragged her, kicking and screaming, towards a parked vehicle, where he forced her into the boot.

“She managed to get out; however, Kelly forced her back in. Thankfully, she managed to get out of the boot for a second time, and to escape from the scene.

“This was, without doubt, an horrific and disturbing ordeal, which took place in broad daylight in a busy area.

“It was an act that will never be forgotten and one which shocked the whole community. However, despite the distressing experience, the victim has shown inspirational strength and courage throughout.

“It’s thanks to her evidence and determination, and the investigative skills of our officers, that Kelly has been sentenced today.

“I am also keen to take this opportunity to thank those witnesses who came forward, without whose input our investigation would have been much more difficult. It’s with the public’s help that we can keep people and communities safe.”