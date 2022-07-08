Walk the ‘Camino de Santiago’ for Southern Area Hospice Services

Southern Area Hospice Services are looking for participants to join them on their next Camino de Santiago walk.

Participants will take on the challenge of walking the stunning 117km Portuguese route over six days, through large forests, traditional farmlands, small villages, and historic towns, whilst raising vital funds for the Southern Area Hospice.

The first walk takes place from May 1-8, 2023 and places will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. A July walk has also been provisionally booked (dates to be finalised) which will suit those who are off in the summer months i.e., teachers etc.

Sarah O'Hare, Fundraising Officer encouraged people to register.

She said, “This leg of Camino is an excellent opportunity for people to experience something different and support their local hospice while doing so.

"People make friends for life on these trips, and we have a lot of returning participants who love taking part. Each participant will be fully supported with their fundraising, and we also organise regular participant meetings to help everyone get to know each other and to prepare for the trip beforehand. I would encourage anyone who is interested to contact myself today for an information pack.”

Una McGivern, who completed the Portuguese route in May for Hospice of this year, said, “If you are thinking about taking part in this challenge then just go for it.

"It is rewarding, and an experience that you will never forget. The fundraising is so needed, and the hospice support was amazing. So, I encourage you to give it ago next year.”

All the money raised through the Camino will help Southern Area Hospice Services to continue to provide invaluable specialist palliative care and support to local people and their families who live primarily within the Southern Trust Area including the main towns in the area are Newry, Armagh, Banbridge, Lurgan, Craigavon and Dungannon.

With a fundraising target of £3million, Southern Area Hospice Services rely heavily on the local community to help them reach their target so they can continue to provide care and support to people at a time when they need it most. To register your interest please contact Sarah on 028 3026 7711 or email ohares@southernareahospiceservices.org

There will be an information evening to all prospective participants where there will be past participants and hospice reps present (date tbc).