New bird trail opens at Portadown’s Edenvilla Park

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield officially opens new interactive bird trail at Edenvilla Park following the collaborative efforts of council and The Conservation Volunteers NI.

All thanks to the Green Gym initiative, this conservation project is designed to help connect people to nature while improving green spaces through various horticultural activities for everyone to enjoy.

Nestled in the Portadown park, the 1K bird trail starts at the playpark and meanders along the outer perimeter path, cutting back towards the Walled Garden at the tennis courts before finishing in the Secret Garden. With 25 bird house plaques and 16 QR codes, the trail helps provide you with facts, figures and information about our native birds.

Opening the new bird trail at Edenvilla Park, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield said: “If you’re looking for something local to do with the kids this summer then get yourself down to Edenvilla Park in Portadown, where you can explore this amazing interactive bird trail and learn more about our native feathered friends.

“With so much to discover, try spotting as many different birds in the park as possible during your next visit and gain the Edenvilla twitcher status!”

Funded initially by the EU’s PEACE IV Programme, the continuation of Green Gym Project will be supported by The Executive Office and ABC Council’s Good Relations Programme.

To learn more about the Edenvilla Bird Trail and the Green Gym Project, please contact parksdevelopment@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.