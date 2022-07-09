Your Lurgan Podcast - July 10

Michael Scott

Reporter:

Michael Scott

Email:

michael.scott@yourlurgan.com

This week's Your Lurgan Podcast is (almost) a one-man show!

- Michael finally gets to tell his Boris Johnson story

- Lurgan Model PS votes to go integrated

- The long wait facing motorists for an MOT

- And our GAA correspondent, Eugene Creaney, makes his podcast debut

All of this and much more!

You can also listen along on Anchor (click here) or Spotify (click here) if you're out and about this week.

info@yourlurgan.com