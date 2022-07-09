Your Lurgan Podcast - July 10

Government must stay the course on Protocol Bill – Lockhart
This week's Your Lurgan Podcast is (almost) a one-man show!
- Michael finally gets to tell his Boris Johnson story
- Lurgan Model PS votes to go integrated
- The long wait facing motorists for an MOT
- And our GAA correspondent, Eugene Creaney, makes his podcast debut
All of this and much more! Don't forget that if you have a story for us, you can email info@yourlurgan.com or send us a private message on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.
You can also listen along on Anchor (click here) or Spotify (click here) if you're out and about this week.