Defendant caught attempting to steal handbag

A court has been told how a 45-year-old man tried to steal a handbag from the back seat of a car.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Emanuel Da Luz Oliveria, with an address listed as C/O Gerard Maguire Solicitors, Thomas Street, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, July 8.

The court heard that on April 19 last year, a male occupant of an address in Moy Road, Portadown, looked out his window and observed a male walking across his back yard towards a parked vehicle.

The vehicle belonged to the male occupant’s mother and the defendant approached the rear door of the car which had been left open.

By the time the male occupant ran down the stairs to the back door of the house, Oliveria was holding his mother’s handbag which had been left on the back seat.

The male occupant was able to restrain the defendant until the arrival of police.

After officers arrived and a search was conducted, a small screwdriver was located on the defendant and he was arrested with a charge of attempted theft.

Aaron Thompson, defending, insists Oliveria had no recollection of the events and has had “a terrible” drug addiction over the years. It was added that the defendant will receive a sentence in another court in a month’s time.

District Judge Bernie Kelly pin-pointed that Oliveria has an “awful record” for theft and imposed a four month custodial sentence for the offence.