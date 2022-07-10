Eight months sentence for two domestic assault pleas

A 58-year-old man, who admitted two counts of common assault in a domestic setting, has been jailed for eight months.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Anthony Joseph James Hughes, of Hillcrest Mews, Craigavon, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, July 8.

The court heard that on April 4 this year, police were tasked to a report of an ongoing domestic in the Craigavon area.

The injured party told attending officers that the defendant had assaulted her by punching her and striking her to the right side of the face, causing bruising and swelling to the eye area and cheek which was observed and photographed by the police.

The injured party advised that she was asleep in the living room area of the property when the defendant walked across to her and punched her.

Hughes provided a “no comment” interview.

Furthermore, the court was informed that on May 17 this year, police were tasked to the same address in a response to a 999 call where the handler had overheard a disturbance.

When police arrived at the address, Hughes was observed sitting on his sofa drinking a can of beer.

The injured party was sitting on the other sofa in the same room and nothing was ongoing at this time.

However, in an interview using body worn footage, the injured party disclosed that after waking up on the sofa, the defendant had lunged at her and she had to protect herself but stated that whilst no contact was made she feared that it would.

Hughes was conveyed to Lurgan Custody Suite where he told officers: “I was just wanting to make her something to eat.”

During interview, Hughes denied lunging at the injured party or intending to put her in fear.

Conor Lunny, defending, asked for his client to be given credit for how he has met the matters and guilty pleas were entered a lengthy time ago.

It was added that the second offence was at a lower end of assault compared to the first but that was no excuse.

The solicitor explained that Hughes was remanded for one-and-a-half months for these matters, got bail, and then re-offended and has been inside since 18 May – totalling around six months for both periods of remand.

Taking into account the ongoing repeated domestic assault aggravator, District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a four month custodial sentence for each offence to run consecutively with each other.

A restraining order was imposed for a period of two years.