Stealing spree leads to 12 month jail term

A Portadown woman, who went on a stealing spree to fund a drug habit, has been jailed for twelve months.

Appearing via video-link from Hydebank, the case of Sarah Marie Gervin, (32), of Portmore Street, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, July 8.

The court heard that on May 28 this year, police were tasked to Lidl in Portadown on the basis that a female suspect, known as the defendant, left the store with goods to the value of £116.62 without making an effort to pay.

These items were food products and Gervin was previously barred from the store meaning she was charged with burglary as opposed to theft.

On December 15 last year, the defendant left Tesco in Portadown with a Henry hoover valued at £149 without making any attempt to pay for the item. Gervin made full admission to the offence during an interview.

Furthermore, the following day (December 16, 2021), Gervin stole a Henry hoover from Tesco in Portadown without any effort to make payment. On the same date, the defendant stole a coffee maker to the value of £140 from a store in Portadown without making any effort to pay.

Also on December 16 last year, the defendant made an attempt to steal two bottles of perfume valued at under £70 from Savers in Portadown, with a full admission made when apprehended.

Mr Lindsay, defending, insists that his client didn’t even want to apply for bail as she wanted to stay off drugs and she is ashamed by her behaviour. It was added that she is “crying out for help” to address her addictions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a period of four months custody for the burglary charge on May 28 this year.

The Judge imposed a two month custodial sentence for each the remaining four charges to run consecutively with the matter on May 28, totalling 12 months.

The Judge added: “It’s a sad reflection on society that the only way someone in Ms Gervin gets the appropriate help she needs is by receiving a reasonably lengthy custodial sentence.”