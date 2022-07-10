World Sheepdog Trials will bring significant benefits to NI – Lockhart

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has said the hosting of the World Sheepdog Trials at Gill Hall this September will bring huge benefits for local tourism and hospitality providers, with over 50,000 people expected to attend.

This week the DUP MP hosted a meeting between some of the organisers and DAERA Minister, Edwin Poots MLA.

Speaking at Gill Hall, Carla Lockhart said: “This is a prestigious event that will see competitors and spectators travel from near and far, to be a part of these World Championships.

"It is a huge coup for the local International Sheep Dog Society reps and Gill Hall to have secured this event once again, and I know that a significant amount of work has gone into the organisation of the event thus far with much more to do as the commencement draws nearer.

"It is important that the positive impact of this event is maximised. With over 50,000 visitors expected, we need local Council to get alongside this event in terms of marketing and tourism. It was also very worthwhile to have my colleague, the DAERA Minister Edwin Poots MLA, along to discuss how his Department can support the event.

"This is a word leading event. It is fantastic to see it come to this area and I will be doing all I can to ensure the impact is felt to the benefit of as many people locally as is possible."