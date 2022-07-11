Details revealed as Master McGrath Festival gets even bigger!

The Master McGrath Festival is to expand to a second night!

The popular music festival at Brownlow House will have something for everyone and will take place on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27.

The organisers said that it was “always our aim to continually grow the Master McGrath Festival”.

There will be a country feel to the festival’s opening night, which will run from 7.30pm until 10.30pm.

Artist lined up to perform on the evening include Ritchie Remo, John Rafferty, Boxcar Brian, Geri Kane, Shawn Loughry, Richard Finlay and Country Harmony, with the fantastic Gary Wilson as compere.

As has been tradition, some of the best tribute bands around will take to the stage on the Saturday evening, with the fun getting underway from 4.30pm.

And there really will be something for everyone. If you like a bit of ska or 2Tone, then Doghouse Belfast will be right up your street.

The music of Oasis, Erasure, Status Quo, The Stone Roses and The Jam will be performed by Definitely Mightbe, A Little Respect, Q The Quo, Adored, Jam Pact respectively, while local lad Zac Mac will also grace the stage. DJ Pete Brady will be the compere for the evening.

A statement from the organisers said, “We believe we have a fantastic line-up over the two nights and it is our hope that there will be something that appeals to everyone.

“Tickets for both nights are now on sale. Also check out our special two-day ticket for those who plan to stay for weekend.”

For more information visit mastermcgrathfestival.co.uk or the Master McGrath Festival Facebook page.