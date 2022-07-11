Investigation after 'projectiles' thrown at youths on Edward Street
The PSNI are appealing for information in relation to an assault on Edward Street, Lurgan on Saturday night.
It was reported that some projectiles were thrown at a group of youths walking along Edward Street at around 10pm.
A police spokesperson said, "If you have any information regarding this or have captured this on dash cam footage, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 2094 of 09/07/22.
"Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."