Investigation after 'projectiles' thrown at youths on Edward Street

Investigation after 'projectiles' thrown at youths on Edward Street
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

info@yourlurgan.com

The PSNI are appealing for information in relation to an assault on Edward Street, Lurgan on Saturday night.

It was reported that some projectiles were thrown at a group of youths walking along Edward Street at around 10pm.

A police spokesperson said, "If you have any information regarding this or have captured this on dash cam footage, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 2094 of 09/07/22.

"Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com