Traffic warning ahead of Twelfth celebrations in Armagh

Motorists are advised of traffic disruption with some diversions in place as a result of the Twelfth of July parade in Armagh city,

The parade will commence on Portadown Road, Armagh at 9am and finish at approximately 6pm.

There will be no through traffic in Armagh City Centre between 8.30am and 1pm.

The Portadown Road / Hamiltonsbawn Road / Mall East areas will be affected until 6pm and diversions will be put in place.

The parade is scheduled to be in the field on Hamiltonsbawn Road by 12.30pm and leaves again at 2.30pm. Residents will be facilitated between 12.30pm and 2.30pm and at other times where possible to do so.

Traffic travelling from Newry through Armagh should travel via Friary Road, Irish Street, Shambles roundabout, Moy Road. Traffic travelling south through Armagh should travel via Moy Road, Shambles, Irish Street, Friary Road, Newry Road.

Traffic travelling east to west from Portadown should travel via Markethill - Armagh. Traffic travelling from Portadown to Dungannon should travel via Drumilly Road - Loughgall - Armagh.