WATCH: Lurgan Orangemen on parade in Armagh

Lurgan District led the way home at this year's Twelfth parade in Armagh.

As is tradition, the following year's 'host' town or city's district lodges leads the way home at the County Armagh Twelfth.

And with it being Lurgan's turn to hold the parade in 2023, they were first out of the field on the Hamiltonsbawn Road.

Thousands of spectators descended on Armagh for the parade and not even the odd skift of rain could dampen spirits on the first proper Twelfth since 2019 and the introduction of COVID-19 restrictions.

Press play to watch Lurgan District leading the parade out of the field.