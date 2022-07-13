GALLERY: Thousands descend on Scarva for the Thirteenth
Thousands of people have descended on Scarva for the annual Thirteenth of July parade.
The annual Sham Fight was preceded by a parade of 4,000 members of the institution, accompanied by up to 75 bands.
The platform proceedings were attended by Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson; Sir Knight Andrew Boyce, Worshipful Master of RBP 1000; and Sir Knight Rev Rodney Magennis, as well as worshipful district masters from Newry, Portadown, Markethill, and Banbridge.
Here's some pictures from the parade.