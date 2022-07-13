Could you beat the Squid Game? Netflix phenomenon turned into reality show - and you could take part

Have you seen the Squid Game series? Fancy your chances at being Player 456?

Casting is currently underway for the new Netflix reality competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge which will be filmed in the UK.

With both the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history, 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million. Real-life players will be immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe to compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor* and walk away with a huge cash prize of $4.56 million!

*Please note: Win or lose, all players will leave unscathed.

A spokesperson for the show’s producers said, “We're looking for smart, dynamic, and tenacious individuals from all over the UK, who are up for competing to win a life changing amount of money! It is open to everyone over 21 years, terms and conditions apply.”