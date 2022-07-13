Platinum Jubilee flowerbed planted in Lurgan Park

Part of the Council’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations included the installation of three flowerbeds across the Borough.

One was put in place in Armagh at junction of Newry Street and Friary Road next to PSNI Station, one in Craigavon within Lurgan Park and one in Banbridge at Downshire Avenue, opposite entrance to Civic Building.

These three flowerbeds are now in place and pictured at the Banbridge bed are the Lord Mayor, Cllr Paul Greenfield, along with Alderman Ian Burns and Alderman Mark Baxter and Council employees who installed this bed, Alan Adamson, Michael Beeks and Operations Supervisor Colin McDowell.

A council spokesperson said, "The bed depict HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee official logo and we hope that members of the public will enjoy them."