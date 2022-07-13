'The blue bin says he's going to empty me' - Lurgan comedian's hilarious take on 'bingate'

Lurgan comedian Sean Hegarty has been seeing the funny side of the now infamous 'bingate' incident.

It follows an incident in Belfast where a bin was thrown at a band from an upstairs flat as they paraded through the Agincourt Avenue area during the Twelfth in Belfast. A bin was then thrown through the window of the downstairs flat.

A 46-year-old man arrested in relation to this incident was later released on bail.

Since the incident a picture of a bin being taken away by police in a Land Rover has been doing the rounds on social media, leading to a series of memes.

The 'Rodney' and 'Decky the Gaffer' star has gone viral after sharing his take on the aftermath of the incident, centering on the bin being released from custody.

Press play to watch!