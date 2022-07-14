People's Park sets the scene for sensory walk

The beautiful surroundings of Portadown People's Park was the perfect location for a stimulating sensory walk recently.

Glorious weather conditions added to the wonderful event which was enjoyed by a total of 165 participants.

Delivered by Live Active NI’s Active Recreation Officer Ryan McQuillan, ABC Council’s Sports Development department and a team of valuable volunteers, the family friendly event encouraged participants of all ages and abilities to complete a mile long course filled with an array of multi-sensory experiences including sound, touch, and colour.

The sensory experiences, which included a ribbon walkway, parachute games, bubbles, plus smell and taste stations, were specially designed to help engage participants, especially those with learning disabilities, people with autism and those with dementia.

Speaking of the event, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Councillor Paul Greenfield said, “I was delighted our Sensory Walk in Portadown People's Park was such a success.

"It was wonderful to see so many participants enjoy and experience this inclusive activity that was most definitely enjoyed by all.

"I would like to extend my appreciation to everyone who took part and to those who worked tirelessly to create such an engaging event and extra special thanks must go to all the superb volunteers for giving their time to help make this such an exceptional evening to remember!”

For details of all our Borough’s health and wellbeing activities go to getactiveabc.com