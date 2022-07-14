Man found asleep in car on M1 was nearly five times the drink-drive limit

A man who was found on the M1 and tested almost five times the legal drink-drive limit has been arrested.

Officers from Mahon Road RPU stopped with what they described as a "seemingly abandoned vehicle" on the hard shoulder of the motorway on Wednesday morning.

"We found a male sleeping in the car with the engine running," police added.

"As we suspected he had consumed alcohol he was the subject of a preliminary breath test where he provided a reading at the roadside of 153, almost 4.5 times the legal limit of 35.

"The driver will now have a date in court for failing the evidential breath test at custody and driving without insurance."