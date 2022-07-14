Samaritans volunteers providing listening ear around clock

Craigavon Samaritans is reminding the public its volunteers are here around the clock to offer a listening ear to anyone who is struggling to cope this July.

Amid continuing uncertainty, Craigavon Samaritans is highlighting the power of talking as part of the charity’s annual ‘Talk to Us’ awareness campaign which takes place throughout July.

As part of ‘Talk to Us’ month, branches across the UK and Ireland will mark Samaritans Awareness Day on Sunday, July 24, one of the most important days in the charity’s calendar, to help spread the message that volunteers are available to listen to anyone who is struggling - 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Craigavon Samaritans Branch Director, Marcella said: “We’re looking forward to spreading the word about ‘Talk to Us’ in person this July. Now that the pandemic restrictions have lifted, Craigavon volunteers will be at Lurgan Park on Sunday, July 24, from 2pm to make sure people know that we are always available.

“It’s been a challenging few years and we know that many people are still facing all kinds of pressure, however, we want to remind the public that they are not alone.

“It doesn’t matter how great or small the problems feel, our volunteers are here at any time of day or night, whatever they are facing.”

Members of the local community are invited to come and talk to volunteers on the day to find out more about the branch and its work in the local area too.

Anyone can contact Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit, or they can email jo@samaritans.org.