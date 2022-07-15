Brown bins may not be lifted in Lurgan on Saturday

Some brown bins which were due to be collected in the Lurgan area tomorrow (Saturday) now may not be emptied until a later date.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has said that due to operational issues some bins due to be collected on Saturday 16 July, as an alternative date for Wednesday 13 July, may not be emptied as scheduled.

Brown bins in the Dromore/Kinallen/Waringsford area and green bins in Markethill/Mullaghbrack area may also be affected.

"Residents are advised to please continue to leave your bin out for collection, and it will be collected as soon as possible," a spokesperson added.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."