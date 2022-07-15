End of an era in local policing as Chief Inspector Barney O'Connor retires

The area's top ranking policeman has retired after 35 years of service.

Chief Inspector Barney O’Connor QPM was presented with his service certificates by senior officers from the PSNI while his wife, retired Inspector Olive O'Connor - who herself had 30 years of service recorded - accompanied him.

A PSNI spokesperson spoke in glowing terms of their "friend and colleague".

They added, "His contribution to local Policing over the years has been outstanding and given his work ethos, for most officers who ever had the pleasure to work with him, more than likely had some sort of impact on their career.

"From all at ABC we wish Barney a long and happy retirement!"