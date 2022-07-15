Parents urged to apply for free school meals before deadline

The Education Authority (EA) is appealing to families who may be eligible to apply for Free School Meals and Uniform Allowance, to do so before the deadline of 31st July 2022 to ensure applications are processed in time for the new school year.

If you were in receipt of Free School Meals and Uniform Allowance in previous years you MUST apply again for all children for whom they have parental responsibility and who are attending full time school or Regional/FE College.

Families can apply for Free School Meals and Uniform Allowance if their child or children are in full-time education and if they are in receipt of one of the following benefits:

Income Support;

Income Based Jobseeker’s Allowance;

Income Related Employment and Support Allowance;

Guarantee Element of State Pension Credit;

Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit with an annual taxable income of £16,190 or less;

Universal credit and have net household earnings not exceeding £14,000 per year.

Families can also apply if their child:

Has a statement of special educational needs and is designated to require a special diet;

Is Asylum Seeker supported by the Home Office Asylum Support Assessment Team (ASAT).

There is no closing date for making an application for Free School Meals and Uniform Allowance, however to ensure applications are processed in time for the new school year, it is crucial that applications are received before 31st July.

Please note applicants can apply at any time of the school year as circumstances can change and they may become entitled to the support. The message for anyone who might think they are eligible now is to apply without delay.

To apply online please visit www.eani.org.uk/fsm

If applicants have any queries they can visit the website which has detailed information including FAQs. If they have difficulty in completing an online application, they can contact the EA via their dedicated helpdesk on 028 9041 8044 or by email at MealsandUniform@eani.org.uk.