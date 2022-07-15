Twelfth passes off as 'one of the safest and most peaceful in recent memory'

Police have confirmed that this year’s Twelfth of July passed off peacefully in Lurgan.

A PSNI spokesperson said that local officers recorded no incidents of anti-social behaviour during the July 11-12 period.

That’s reflective of how the celebrations passed across the country, with just eight arrests made across Northern Ireland.

Police are also investigating a small number of potential breaches of Parades Commission determinations.

Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing, Bobby Singleton, said the Police Service had over 2,500 police officers and staff working with local communities and partners to facilitate almost 600 parades on the Twelfth.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all those involved for their help in making this one of the safest and most peaceful 12th July events in recent memory," he added.