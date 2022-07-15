Andrew a dedicated follower of fashion with new clothing range

Andrew Gamble has achieved a lot in his 24 years.

He set up his first business at 14, left school at 16 and has been an ambassador for Action Cancer.

Now he has set up his own clothing range, Hestia Clothing.

He spoke to Your Lurgan's Michael Scott about how he came to be in the fashion industry and what the future holds for Hestia.

