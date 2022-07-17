O’Dowd calls for support for workers and families.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has said it is time for the DUP to work with other parties to support workers and families struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The Upper Bann MLA was speaking after the first batch of cost of living payments started to roll out.

Mr O’Dowd said: “The opening of the first batch of cost of living payments for people in receipt of a range of benefits, including working tax credits, will bring some respite and relief to families struggling with the cost of living.

“Those families will receive their first payment of £325 between now and the end of the month.

“However, there are many other workers and families who are struggling to put food on the table or heat their homes as a result of the soaring prices of food, fuel and energy.

“The British government need to make the big companies who are making a fortune shoulder the burden, not ordinary people, through meaningful taxes on huge profits and by cutting VAT.

“We also need an Executive up and running to use the £435 million languishing in the Executive’s bank account to help support workers, families and businesses who currently are not getting any support.

“That requires a functioning Executive and I urge the DUP to end its boycott of the Executive immediately and work with the rest of us to support the people we represent and help tackle the problems in our health service."