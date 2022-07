Michael and Donagh were joined by the ducks at the lake in Lurgan Park for this week's podcast.

Up for discussion this week:

- The Twelfth

- Parking fines increase

- Chippy controversy

- Sporting snippets

...and much more

Don't forget to follow Your Lurgan on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, and subscribe to our YouTube channel for all the latest videos.

This podcast is also available on Spotify and Anchor.fm