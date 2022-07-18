'No Irish no gay' graffiti reprehensible, SDLP councillor says

Homophobic and anti-Irish graffiti daubed on a school route in Lurgan has been called 'reprehensible' by a local councillor.

Graffiti has been daubed on street furniture, footpaths and the underpass along the Portadown Road underpass.

“This graffiti has caused a lot of anger and shows the complete disregard and contempt those responsible have towards the settled community in Taghnaven,” SDLP Lurgan councillor Ciaran Toman said.

“It is reprehensive in this day and age that someone would go out of their way and erect such a sign. These views are not representative of the majority people of Lurgan, Lurgan is an inclusive, welcoming town that is looking to the future.

“Those involved are defying their own community and diverting resources away from other services. They need to realise that this is criminal damage and can lead to consequences.

“There is a lot of great work ongoing diverting youths away from this type of behaviour, I would urge those individuals to engage with detached and community workers and take part in the diversionary activities this Summer. What they may consider a ‘bit of fun’ costs others time and money.”

“I condemn these actions entirely and I have asked for the graffiti to be removed and I urge anyone with information on this incident to contact PSNI immediately."