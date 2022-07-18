Police issue description of man wanted in connection to Lurgan burglary

Police are investigating an attempted burglary that took place in the Collingwood Drive area of Lurgan last night Friday, July 15 2022 at approximately 11.30pm.

The male suspect entered the property before being challenged and running off in the direction of the Tandragee Road, Lurgan.

He is described as aged mid-twenties, slim build, wearing a grey hooded jacket (hood up) with dark tracksuit bottoms and light coloured trainers. He was 5ft 8 inches in height and had dark hair gelled to the front.

The occupant noticed the doors of their vehicles had been opened as the suspect fled.

If you noticed any suspicious activity, persons or vehicles in the area or have any CCTV or dash cam footage at that relevant time that may assist, please contact Police on 101 quoting Serial 1069 of 16/07/22.