Police welcome sentencing of man who wounded female and assaulted man

Police have welcomed the sentencing of a Portadown man who assaulted a man and was found in possession of class C drugs.

Scott Mayne, 27, whose address was given as HM Prison Maghaberry was further charged with wounding a woman with intent to do GBH and causing criminal damage to a window lock belonging to the woman.

He pleaded guilty to the offences and will serve 20 months in prison and 20 months on license.

Speaking following the sentence, DI Quaile said: "Mr Mayne behaved recklessly and violently towards others, leaving his victims physically and mentally injured.

“Responding to an incident involving Mr Mayne, officers also uncovered illegal drugs on his person. We have a no tolerance approach to drugs on our streets in Northern Ireland and so Mr Mayne was also charged with possession.

“If you have been the victim of abuse or assault or know somebody in the community who is involved in illegal drugs please contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”