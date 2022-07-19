Community action in Taghnevan praised

Residents in Taghnevan have been praised for trying to brighten up the area with some new floral arrangements.

Cllr Liam Mackle said, "The newly reformed Taghnevan Community Development Association and in particular it’s members Pat and Jude Mallon have to be congratulated on the wonderful displays they have produced to welcome people to the estate.

"These floral displays are beautiful and also showcase our language.

"The Community Association have recently recruited new members and are going from strength to strength. It’s efforts and the efforts of the St. Paul’s club show that community spirit is alive and well in Taghnevan.

"Anyone interested in getting involved with the community association should contact one of the members."