Anti-social behaviour falls in ABC area - but borough is still amongst worst in NI

The number of cases of anti-social behaviour (ASB) within the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area has fallen over the first five months on 2022, PSNI figures have shown.

The total number of incidents recorded in the policing area between the start of the year and May 30, 2022, was 2,072. That compares favourably to 3,018 incidents over the same period in 2021.

However, the figure is the second highest number out of all 11 council areas in Northern Ireland. Only Belfast has recorded more incidents of ASB (6,117) over the first five months of the year.

There were 1,648 in Newry, Mourne and Down and 1,391 in Ards and North Down.

The fewest number of incidents were recorded in the Fermanagh and Omagh district, with just 604. That’s some way ahead of Antrim and Newtownabbey, the second lowest, with 951.

Over the course of the past year, incidents of ASB in the borough have fallen by 21.5%, from 7,561 between June 2020-May 2021 to 5,939 between June 2021 and May 2022.

A statistical bulleting accompanying the figures from the PSNI explained that the number of anti-social behaviour incidents had been trending downwards since the start of the data series in 2006/07, with levels falling to around three fifths of the initial total by the end of 2019/20.

It added, “The introduction of lockdown measures and other restrictions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic led to a substantial increase in levels of anti-social behaviour during 2020/21. Restrictions have since been removed, and levels from the second half of 2021/22 have been more similar to those in 2019/20.”

“In the 12 months from 1st June 2021 to 31st May 2022 there were 54,328 anti-social behaviour incidents in Northern Ireland, a decrease of 17,630 (-24.5%) when compared with the previous 12 months. This is the lowest 12 month figure since the data series began in 2006/07.

“Each month June 2021 to May 2022 has shown a lower level of anti-social behaviour than the same months June 2020 to May 2021. This should be seen in the context of high monthly levels of anti-social behaviour recorded between June and October 2020 and the changing levels of Covid-19 restrictions in place since March 2020.

“Each month November 2021 through to May 2022 recorded the lowest levels of anti-social behaviour for those months since the start of the data series in April 2006.”

The report added that all 11 policing districts experienced lower levels of anti-social behaviour, however seven policing districts – including Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon - experienced an increase in levels of anti-social behaviour between April 2022 and May 2022.