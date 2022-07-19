Asbestos only poses a risk if disturbed: Housing Executive

The Housing Executive has been explaining its processes if asbestos is posing a risk in one of it’s properties.

Your Lurgan reported on Tuesday how nearly 5,000 Housing Executive properties in the ABC borough contain asbestos.

That figure is the third highest of any council area in Northern Ireland, with only Belfast and Derry & Strabane having more.

Asbestos can be found in any industrial or residential building built or refurbished before the year 2000. It is in many of the common materials used in the building trade.

It was widely used in the building industry throughout the world and particularly in Europe since the end of World War II, as it aided the speedy rebuilding of properties, both residential and commercial.

Responding to the figures a spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “Asbestos only poses a risk if it is disturbed and we have a programme to manage asbestos in our properties.

“As part of that, we inspect all our properties and as part of our planned upgrade schemes we will remove asbestos where it is impacted by the upgrade work.

“We advise tenants of necessary processes, what happens if asbestos is found and if any action is required.

“This also includes advice around house sales and home improvements.

“Our tenants are advised that they should not make changes to their properties without our approval, at which stage we will check if asbestos survey details are available.

“If not, we will acquire a survey relevant to the works.”