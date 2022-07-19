Charity match raises over £4,000 for Southern Trust

A total of £4,380 has been donated to the Southern Trust’s Acute Services Fund from Hanover Football Club and Portadown True Blues.

The now annual football match named Terry Woods Memorial Fund took place on Saturday, June 18 at Brownstown Park, Portadown. The event was held in memory of Terry Woods who very sadly passed away on March 5, 2022 at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Victoria Burnett, Clinical Sister at Craigavon Area Hospital said, “It is so touching that Hanover Football Club and Portadown True Blues chose to raise funds whilst bringing both teams and the community together to remember Terry.

"The impact their donation will have to the Acute Services Fund will make a real difference to its patients and staff.”

Terry’s family would like to say a heartfelt thank you to every single person who supported the event, donated and came along on the day.