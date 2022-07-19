Councillor fearful car racing may cause accident

There are fears that cars racing around Silverwood and Kiln Road may result in a fatal accident.

One local councillor has admitted that she has received countless messages from residents for well over a year regarding the issue and that she has been liaising with the PSNI to get it resolved.

“Firstly, there is a noise nuisance with the car racing and this doesn’t help young children or even the elderly get to sleep at a reasonable time,” Cllr Catherine Nelson told Your Lurgan.

“There is also the recklessness of it as there are other road users or people going out a walk in those areas, meaning they are at risk of being hit by a car.

“I have been raising this issue for the PSNI for well over a year but I feel they need to be more robust in their approach.

“They want residents to give live reporting but there’s been a clear pattern in this racing taking place and they need to step up and patrol the area.

“This would give a clear message that this form of behaviour is not acceptable as we could be looking at a serious accident.”

The Sinn Fein representative added: “The residents are fed up and have reached out to me about their frustrations, especially with the loud noise and a risk to life.”

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that they are aware of a number of reports of anti-social driving along the Silverwood and Kiln Road areas of Lurgan and are appealing for drivers to act responsibly when in control of a car for their and other road users’ safety.

Inspector McNarry said: “We are aware of the negative and detrimental negative impact that this type of activity can have on a local community and we would appeal to anyone affected to report anti-social behaviour, activity, immediately to us on 101 to ensure a prompt response.

“Patrols will continue in the area to try to deter further activity of this nature as the safety of road users and residents is paramount.

“Our officers continue to encourage anyone with information that could lead to the detection and prosecution of offenders to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.”