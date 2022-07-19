Man taken to hospital following Boconnell Lane collision

Police are appealing for information following a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision at the Boconnell Lane area of Lurgan on Monday, July 18.

Shortly before 2.25pm, it was reported that a black Subaru WRX was involved in the incident. One man aged in his 30s was taken to hospital for his injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1065 18/07/22.”

