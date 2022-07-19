Nearly 5,000 HE homes in borough have asbestos, new figures show

Nearly 5,000 Housing Executive properties in the ABC borough contain asbestos, new figures have shown.

The figures were revealed following a question to the Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, from the SDLP’s Mid-Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone.

He wanted to know how many homes in the ownership of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive are on the asbestos register; and what work is being done to remove the asbestos.

In response the Minister said, “The Housing Executive has advised that it currently has 47,442 properties on its asbestos register in which the presence of asbestos has been confirmed.

“The Housing Executive has a re-inspection programme in place to review the condition of Asbestos Containing Materials in its properties and if any are found to be damaged or have been disturbed the Housing Executive will arrange for it to be removed by trained and licensed operatives.

“This also applies when the Housing Executive is carrying out repairs or improvement works to its properties i.e. if asbestos containing materials have been damaged or are likely to be disturbed due to the works removal will be arranged.”

The total number of Housing Executive properties with asbestos within the borough is 4,764, which is the third highest of any council area in Northern Ireland.

Belfast has the largest number with 12,662, followed by Derry City and Strabane with 5,247. There are 4,063 cases in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

In total, 47,442 Housing Executive properties have asbestos.

