New Long Covid clinic unable to meet demand

Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds has again voiced her concern at the backlog in long-Covid services across the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

The DUP representative said the capacity of the long Covid clinic is unable to meet the amount of patients referred to it.

Commenting, Mrs Dodds said: “Following a recent statement released to the press on the backlog in long-Covid waiting times, I was offered a meeting with representatives from the Southern Trust to hear directly of the difficulties facing the long-Covid team.

“Within the last two months, 117 people were referred to the Southern Trust long-Covid clinic. Yet, at present, the clinic can only see five patients each week.

"Staff are increasingly frustrated at the growing list of referrals and lack of action from the department to properly support services.

“Given that this number is due to increase in coming months, the current shortfall in funding and lack of a longer-term strategy for long-Covid services has left a significant number of individuals throughout the Southern Trust area in an untenable position."

Mrs Dodds said the Department of Health needs to do more to help people suffering with Long Covid.

“The Department of Health need to reassess the current offering. The continued silence from the Department of Health demoralises staff and grossly disadvantages many vulnerable men and women in our community.

“I have written to the Minister for Health and asked him consider implementing a strategy for long-Covid and to release more funding to the Southern Trust immediately.”