Bleary Young Farmers announce return of tractor run and fun day

Bleary YFC are proud to announce the return of their annual tractor run.

It follows a successful event last year which raised over £9,500.

This enabled Bleary YFC to present £5,000 to Macmillan Cancer Support, which is a charity very close to the hearts of their members.

The run will take place on August 5, 2022 at Brookvale Farm, 80 Redhill Road, BT25 1RL with the kind permission of the Lilburn Family. The run will again be in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Profits will be split evenly between Macmillan and Bleary YFC and any donations are welcome and greatly appreciated.

The registration cost per tractor is £15 and registration will start at 7pm. Keep an eye out on Bleary YFC's social media pages @blearyyoungfarmers on Instagram and Facebook for the route which will pass through Magheralin, Waringstown and Donaghcloney.

There will be fun for all the family with a bouncy castle, food provided by Express Catering, milkshakes which can be purchased from Brookvale's vending machine as well as other treats and goodies from their farm shop. A tuck shop will be available and McDonald's ice cream van will be in attendance.

There will be the chance to sign up to become a Bleary YFC member on the night. Photographers will also be present so make sure your tractors are ready!

The club would also wish to invite any new members to join the club at their first night back, which is set to take place on Friday, September 2, 2022. Anyone aged between 12-30 will be most welcome, farmer or non-farmer.

Their club meetings take place on the first and third Friday of each month in Bleary Farmers Hall on the Upper Ballydugan Road. We look forward to seeing new faces!