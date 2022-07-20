Partners receive suspended jail term after stealing purse

Two partners, who stole a purse and spent money at a Disney store in Belfast, have been imposed with a suspended sentence.

The case of Emily Jane Livingstone, (21), of Tandragee Road, Portadown, and Luke Muir, (22), of the same address, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, July 20.

The court heard that on May 9 last year, police received a report from an injured party who stated that her purse had been stolen and one of her Danske Bank credit cards had been used without her permission.

The first incident involved Mr Muir who attempted to use the injured party’s card at a Danske Bank ATM in Portadown. The pin was typed in incorrectly and the transaction was aborted.

At the Disney store in Belfast, the victim’s card was used twice via a contactless payment and both transactions totalled £21 each.

Police obtained CCTV footage and identified the two suspects from previous encounters, with the victim also identifying the two suspects.

Both defendants were arrested on September 10 last year and Mr Muir admitted attempting to remove money using the victim’s card, with Ms Livingstone admitting using the card to pay for the items at the Disney store.

An application for a compensation order totalling £105 was sought - £22 for the purse, £30 in cash in the purse, £10 worth of Euros in the purse and £43 spent in the Disney store.

In their defence, the court was told that the pair brought money for compensation and that they “stupidly” got involved in this type of offending.

It was added that Mr Muir always admitted guilt for the offence and that Ms Livingstone has no previous record, is remorseful for her behaviour and has a low-likelihood of re-offending.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a compensation order for £105 towards the injured party - £55 from Livingstone and £50 from Muir.

The Judge imposed a three month custodial sentence, suspended for two years for both defendants.