Unemployment in Craigavon area falls by 32%

The number of unemployed people in the Craigavon area has fallen by over 32%.

According to statistics released by the Department for the Economy, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits in the former Craigavon borough has fallen by 820 people over the course of the last year.

The figure for June 2022 in Craigavon stood at 1,700 – 1,005 males and 695 females – and is five fewer than May’s figure.

Unemployment in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough in June stood at 3,345. That’s the third highest in Northern Ireland behind Belfast (9,190) and Derry City and Strabane (4,495).

The statistics also break down an estimate of how many people are claiming unemployment benefits in each of the former Craigavon borough’s wards.

In alphabetical order they are: Aghagallon 60, Annagh 95, Ballybay 75, Ballyoran 60, Bleary 25, Brownstown 45, Church 85, Corcrain 95, Court 105, Derrytrasna 70, Donaghcloney 55, Drumgask 85, Drumgor 80, Drumnamoe 60, Edenderry 35, Kernan 75, Killycomain 45, Knocknashane 40, Magheralin 45, Mourneview 45, Parklake 85, Taghnevan 70, The Birches 35, Waringstown 40, Woodville 110.