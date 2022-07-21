Council's planning department again fails to meet two of three statutory planning targets

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning department failed to meet two of its three statutory targets in 2021/22, it has been confirmed.

However, the statistics found in the Department for Infrastructure’s planning statistics bulletin show that the council’s planners are making improvements against the statutory targets set out in the Local Government (Performance Indicators and Standards) Order (Northern Ireland) 2015 when compared with 2020/21.

These targets concern the average processing time of major applications – the target is an average of 30 weeks for planners to reach a decision once an application is lodged; the average processing time of local applications – the target is an average of 15 weeks for planners to reach a decision and; the percentage of enforcement cases concluded within 39 weeks with the target set at 70 per cent.

The bulletin notes between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, the council received 1,310 planning applications, a decrease of 2.2 per cent on the number of applications received between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021 (1,340).

Just like 2020/21, this figure means the council received the fourth highest number of applications across all local authority areas.

Across Northern Ireland, 12,914 planning decisions were issued, an increase of 23.2 per cent from 2020/21 when 10,483 decisions were issued.

The number of applications decided by the council during the 2021/22 year was 1,374 an increase of more than 48 per cent on 2020/21’s figure of 926.

This was, just like 20/21, the fourth highest number of decisions reached by any council and accounts for 10.6 per cent of the 12,914 planning decisions issued across Northern Ireland during this period.

Across Northern Ireland, the approval rate for all planning applications was 94.9 per cent, a decrease from the 95.7 per cent approval rating reported in 2020/21. In Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council the approval rate was 93.8 per cent for the year 2022/22.

At the end of March 2022, there were 8,236 live applications in the planning system across Northern Ireland, the highest end-of-year live count since March 2012 and 22.5 per cent were over one year old.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council had the largest number of live applications over one year old with 322 or 32.2 per cent of all live applications in the system for more than one year at the end of March 2022.

It took the council, on average, 24.8 weeks to issue a decision on local applications in 2021/22, an increase of 1.6 weeks on 2020/21 when the council took 26.4 weeks on average.

The average processing time across Northern Ireland for local applications brought to a decision during 2021/22 was 17.2 weeks, a decrease of 0.6 weeks when compared to 2020/21. However, this figure is still above the statutory target of 15 weeks.

The council received 17 major planning applications during 2021/22, an increase of seven on the previous financial year.

However, despite receiving more major application in 21/22 than 20/21, Council’s planners issued 13 major planning decisions in 21/22, two less than the previous year.

The average processing times for these applications took 31.6 weeks. The statutory target is for major development planning applications to be processed from the date valid to decision issues within an average of 30 weeks.

The average processing time across Northern Ireland to decide major applications during the 2021/22 period was 49.8 weeks.

Only one Council, Antrim and Newtownabbey was within the 30 week statutory target in 2021/22.

During 2021/22, the council’s planning department brought 293 enforcement cases to a conclusion.

This figure is 77 less than that recorded in 2020/21 but means Council concluded 86.3 per cent of its enforcement cases within the required 39 weeks, well above the statutory target that seeks to ensure 70 per cent of all enforcement cases are progressed to conclusion within 39 weeks of receipt of complaint.