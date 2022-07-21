Lurgan waste firm submits plans for expansion

Plans have been submitted to extend a waste and recycling plant in Lurgan.

Bailey Waste and Recycling are seeking to add three new processing sheds and two new storage sheds, as well as adding road access, parking and turning areas and a bin and skip storage areas at their site in Silverwood Industrial Estate.

Siteworks, including a new site entrance from the existing industrial estate road, also form part of the proposals.

The firm currently have a licence to process a maximum of 25,000 tonnes of material each year, but a document supporting the application to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said that the extended facility would allow them to increase the throughput.

“The additional sheds will allow deliveries of paper and plastic bales to be stored under shelter, thus reducing the amount of materials being stored outsite,” the document explained.

“Shed 3 will be specifically used to provide shredded within a secured area to prevent the risk of sensitive papers and documents being viewed by non-employees.”

The document submitted by agents Ian McGaw Architect add that while the present facility and the proposals do not harm human health, the proposals will “be an enormous benefit to the environment as it will contain the waste within buildings as opposed to outside where it is susceptible to be blown about the site and beyond”.

It continues: “The present facility is located at the end of a cul-de-sac… where it has existed since the formation of this industrial area. These proposals are therefore compatible with the character of the surrounding area and land uses. The visual impact of the proposals will considerably improve the site and the surrounding area.

“The existing road network is more than adequate to allow the volume of traffic and as the site is located within an industrial estate, there are no residential buildings anywhere near this facility.”

It is also stated that the site is not affected by nature conservation or archaeological issues and while the site is adjacent to an area liable to flood, care has been taken to ensure the site is outside this area.

The plans, which are currently being advertised, will now go before planners for a decision.