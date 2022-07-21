Newtownards air crash: Lurgan company's director named locally as victim

One of the victims of Tuesday's air crash in Newtownards has been named locally Lurgan businessman Philip Murdock.

Mr Murdock, from Hillsborough, was the Managing Director of Envision Intelligent Solutions, which has its offices in Silverwood.

In February it was announced that multinational firm Johnson Controls had acquired the company which Mr Murdock had set up.

Another person, believed to be a young woman, also died in the crash. Her identity is yet to be confirmed.

An investigation is now underway, with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch of the Civil Aviation Authority working with specialist officers from the PSNI.

The Ulster Flying Club said: “On behalf of the chairman, directors, members and staff of the club, it is with great sadness and regret that we must share the tragic news that two of our members lost their lives in the aircraft crash that took place at our airfield in Newtownards.”