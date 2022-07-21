Suspicious activity at Portadown train station leads to cannabis detection

Suspicious activity at Portadown train station leads to cannabis detection

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

info@yourlurgan.com

A 33-year-old man, who uses cannabis to self-medicate intermittently, has pleaded guilty to a single count of possessing the drug.

The case of Johnny Houston, of Glenside, Armagh, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, July 20.

The court heard that on September 9 last year, police in Portadown were called to the train station after a report of suspicious behaviour.

A member of the public gave officers a description of one of the people involved who was the defendant.

Police stopped and searched him where he surrendered a grinder with a small amount of cannabis, totalling less than £10 and he made full admissions during interview.

In his defence, the court was told that Houston has a number of health issues as a result of a fire when he was young and that he uses the drug intermittently to self-medicate.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a conditional discharge for a period of one year, as well as granting a destruction order for all drug and paraphernalia seized.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com