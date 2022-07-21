Suspicious activity at Portadown train station leads to cannabis detection

A 33-year-old man, who uses cannabis to self-medicate intermittently, has pleaded guilty to a single count of possessing the drug.

The case of Johnny Houston, of Glenside, Armagh, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, July 20.

The court heard that on September 9 last year, police in Portadown were called to the train station after a report of suspicious behaviour.

A member of the public gave officers a description of one of the people involved who was the defendant.

Police stopped and searched him where he surrendered a grinder with a small amount of cannabis, totalling less than £10 and he made full admissions during interview.

In his defence, the court was told that Houston has a number of health issues as a result of a fire when he was young and that he uses the drug intermittently to self-medicate.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a conditional discharge for a period of one year, as well as granting a destruction order for all drug and paraphernalia seized.