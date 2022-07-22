Celebrate ‘Play’ with a week of free events for children across the borough!

Play is fundamental for every single child for so many different reasons – for the enjoyment of their childhood, for their physical health, mental wellbeing and development, for social skills, for problem solving, for confidence, for curiosity…and so much more.

This is why there is a National Playday each year, to celebrate play and to highlight the importance of it in children’s lives – and this year’s theme is ‘Building Play Opportunities For All Children’.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is going all out with this theme and instead of having just a play ‘day’, they are having a play ‘week’!

Have a look at the fantastic events below and get your children involved – they will thank you for it! All activities are free and will include children and young people playing freely, inflatables, climbing wall, arts and crafts, face painting, fun games and lots more!

Monday 01 August: 10am-12noon in Scarva Park: Teddy Bears Picnic - booking essential limited spaces. For children aged five and under.

Tuesday 02 August: 12noon-3pm in Lurgan Park: Family Fun Day - no booking required

Wednesday 03 August: 10am-12noon in Armagh Palace: Teddy Bears Picnic - booking essential limited spaces. For children aged five and under.

Thursday 04 August: 12noon-3pm in Portadown People’s Park: Family Fun Day - no booking required.

Friday 05 August: 12noon-3pm in Bushcraft Centre, Oxford Island: Family Fun Day - no booking required.

For more information or to book onto an event if necessary, visit https://getactiveabc.com/nationalplayday/ or email parksdevelopment@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.

These events are funded by The Executive Office through the District Council Good Relations Programme, managed by Community Development and Good Relations Team.