Lurgan firm pays tribute to 'charismatic' founder Philip Murdock

The company founded by one of the victims of the Newtownards air crash has paid tribute o their managing director.

Philip Murdock died in Tuesday night’s crash, alongside Caroline Mawhinney. It is believed they were both members of the Ulster Flying Club.

Mr Murdock, from Hillsborough, was the Managing Director of Envision Intelligent Solutions, which has its offices in Silverwood.

"We are greatly saddened to hear the news that Philip Murdock was involved in a fatal light aircraft incident on Tuesday 19th July," a statement from the company said.

"Phil was the founder and managing director of Envision Intelligent Solutions Limited and was a passionate and charismatic member of the team. We understand that this news will affect all who have known and worked alongside him over the years, and we'd like to extend our deepest condolences to Phil's family, friends and colleagues.

"The team at Envision are a close-knit team and we are supporting them and Philip's family through this difficult time as best we can.

"Our thoughts are with his wife, his parents, his wider family and of course, his Envision team."

A funeral notice said that Mr Murdock had "passed suddenly into the presence of his Lord and Saviour," adding that he was the "much loved husband of Esther, beloved son of Bertie and Wilma and loving son-in-law of Jean and the late Eddie Deyermond. Dear brother of Paul and Elaine and devoted uncle".

Details of when his funeral are to take place will be announced later.

An investigation is now underway, with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch of the Civil Aviation Authority working with specialist officers from the PSNI.

The Ulster Flying Club said: “On behalf of the chairman, directors, members and staff of the club, it is with great sadness and regret that we must share the tragic news that two of our members lost their lives in the aircraft crash that took place at our airfield in Newtownards.”